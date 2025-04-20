Portugal rethinks its skies: Gripen may replace F-35

HQ

The latest news on Portugal . The country appears to be steering away from its earlier commitment to the F-35A fighter jet, reconsidering a shift toward Sweden's Gripen E as doubts grow over United States reliability.

The change comes amid rising unease over the so-called "kill switch" that could allow the United States to remotely ground allied jets, a capability Portugal sees as a potential sovereignty risk, especially in an increasingly uncertain geopolitical landscape.

With one of Western Europe's leanest defence budgets, Portugal may find the Gripen more aligned with its strategic reality. Though less powerful than its American rival, the Swedish jet could offer just enough muscle without the diplomatic baggage.