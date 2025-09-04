Portugal investigates causes of Lisbon funicular crash as death toll rises to 17

HQ

The latest news on Portugal . In a previous report we noted that the Lisbon funicular crash had left at least 15 dead. Now, officials have confirmed that the toll has risen to 17 as investigations continue into what caused the Gloria line to derail and slam into a building.

Abel and his wife and grandson were among 40 passengers in the car at the bottom of the hill: "When I saw another carriage coming down, I told my wife: We're all going to die here. It picked up a brutal speed, took a slight turn and hit the building with a loud bang."

Authorities have suspended the city's funiculars for safety checks, while unions point to long-standing concerns over cable tension. The municipal transport company insists inspections are carried out daily, but experts are closely examining the braking system.