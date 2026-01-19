Portugal heads to runoff: Socialist Seguro will face far-right Ventura on February 8

HQ

Moderate socialist Antonio José Seguro topped Sunday's first round of Portugal's presidential election with 31.1% of the vote, setting up a runoff against far-right Chega party leader André Ventura, who received 23.5%. The second round is scheduled for 8 February.

The result highlights a fragmented political landscape. In the 50 years since Portugal ended its fascist dictatorship, a presidential runoff has occurred only once before, in 1986. While the presidency is largely ceremonial, it retains powers to dissolve parliament, veto legislation, and call snap elections.

João Cotrim de Figueiredo of the pro-business Liberal Initiative came third with about 16%, while other candidates, including retired admiral Henrique Gouveia e Melo and satirical contender Manuel João Vieira, split the remainder of the vote. Ventura's Chega party, founded seven years ago, has become a major force, influencing immigration and other policies.

Despite his strong first-round showing, Ventura faces high rejection rates, with over 60% of voters expressing opposition. Analysts describe Chega as largely a "one-man show," reflecting Ventura's ambitions to move beyond the presidency toward the premiership. Ventura, however, pledged to mobilize the right wing to prevent a Socialist victory.

Prime Minister Luís Montenegro's Social Democrats have said they will not endorse either runoff candidate. Political observers predict Seguro will maintain broad appeal, making Ventura's path to victory difficult, though the race underscores the growing influence of far-right politics in Portugal.