Portugal GP: Time for the "rollercoaster" MotoGP race and what's at stake in the penultimate race

MotoGP 2025 is in its final legs, with the first of the last two Grand Prix this weekend in Portugal, at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve in Portimão, a 4.653 km circuit popularly known as the "roller coaster" due to the steep changes in elevation, with crests and undulating corners that make it particularly challenging to ride... and exciting to watch.

The first and second places have already been decided, with a historic 1-2 victory for brothers Marc and Álex Márquez, but the third place is up for grabs with three candidates for it: Marco Bezzecchi (291 points), Francesco Bagnaia (286 points), and even Pedro Acosta (260 points), who still has some chances, benefitting from Bagnaia's DNF last Grand Prix.

Times for Portugal GP this weekend



Practice: Friday, November 7, 16 CET, 15:00 GMT



Qualiying 1: Saturday, November 8, 11:50 CET, 10:50 GMT



Qualiying 2: Saturday, November 8, 12:15 CET, 11:15 GMT



Sprint Race: Saturday, November 8, 16:00 CET, 15:00 GMT



Grand Prix: Sunday, November 9, 14:00 CET, 13:00 GMT



