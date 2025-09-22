Portugal formally recognises the State of Palestine

HQ

We just got the news that Portugal has formally recognised Palestine as a state, a move announced by Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel during his visit to New York for the UN General Assembly. The decision brings Lisbon in line with recent declarations from the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia, marking a coordinated diplomatic shift in support of a two-state solution. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!