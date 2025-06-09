English
Portugal ends 24 match unbeaten run for Spain

Álvaro Morata missed his penalty shot just as he did in 2021 against Italy.

Spain, defending Nations League champions, lost in the penalty shootout to Portugal at the Nations League final last night. It puts an end to an espectacular 24-match unbeaten run for Spain, with 20 victories and 4 draws. The last time Spain lost was against Scotland, 2-0, on March 28, 2023.

'La Roja' came close to extending their run by winning a third final in a row, but their Iberian neighbours, who admittedly were more dominant for a greater portion of the match (including goal number 938 in Cristiano Ronaldo's career). And in the penalties, history repeated itself: veteran Spanish captain Álvaro Morata missed his shot, just as he did in 2021, when Spain lost to Italy in UEFA Euro 2021 semi-finals.

Morata, target of harsh memes and online harassment, received the support of his teammates, while admitting he might not be in September's call for the next international games.

