Portugal considers shift from American to European fighter jets

As uncertainty continues to ripple through NATO, Portugal stands at a critical juncture in its defense strategy. Under the uncertainty surrounding the United States' shifting NATO policy, the country finds itself at a crossroads regarding the replacement of its aging fleet of American-made F-16 fighter jets (via Reuters).

As global tensions rise and the geopolitical landscape evolves, Portugal's Defence Minister, Nuno Melo, has expressed concerns about the unpredictability of United States President Donald Trump's stance on NATO, particularly his apparent rapprochement with Russia and his demands for European defense spending.

These uncertainties are prompting the country to explore alternatives to the U.S.-built F-35, with European options now under consideration. The move aligns with the broader European Commission's push to strengthen NATO's European pillar and bolster defense manufacturing. For now, it remains to be seen which path Portugal will choose to follow.