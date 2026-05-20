Portugal coach remembers Diogo Jota in 27+1 World Cup squad list including Cristiano Ronaldo

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Cristiano Ronaldo is officially a six-time World Cup player, after being called Roberto Martínez in the final squad for the tournament next month, made up of 27 players plus one, in reference to Diogo Jota, who died in July 2025, and will be present in the thoughts of all players.

"Losing Diogo was an unforgettable and very difficult moment, but the very next day it was up to all of us to fight for Diogo's dream and for the example he always set in our national team. Diogo Jota's spirit, strength and example are the plus one and will always be the plus one.

Cristiano Ronaldo will play his sixth World Cup, becoming only one of three players in history to play in six editions of the tournament, since 2006, alongside Lionel Messi and Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

Portugal play friendlies against Chile and Nigeria and then their first World Cup matches are against DR Congo, Uzbekistan and Colombia.

Portugal squad for World Cup 2026:

Goalkeepers:



Diogo Costa (Porto)



Jose Sa (Wolves)



Rui Silva (Sporting)



Ricardo Velho (Genclerbirligi)



Defenders:



Diogo Dalot (Manchester United)



Matheus Nunes (Manchester City)



Ruben Dias (Manchester City)



Nelson Semedo (Fenerbahce)



Joao Cancelo (Barcelona)



Nuno Mendes (Paris St-Germain)



Gonçalo Inacio (Sporting)



Renato Veiga (Villarreal)



Tomas Araujo (Benfica)



Midfielders:



Ruben Neves (Al-Hilal)



Samu Costa (Mallorca)



Joao Neves (Paris St-Germain)



Vitinha (Paris St-Germain)



Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)



Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)



Forwards:



Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr)



Joao Felix (Al-Nassr)



Francisco Trincao (Sporting)



Francisco Conceicao (Juventus)



Pedro Neto (Chelsea)



Rafael Leao (AC Milan)



Gonçalo Guedes (Real Sociedad)



Gonçalo Ramos (Paris St-Germain)

