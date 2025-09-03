Portugal bounces back and defeats Estonia to qualify to EuroBasket knockout stage for the first time

HQ

One of the most interesting fixtures of in the penultimate day of EuroBasket group stage was surely Portugal vs. Estonia. It was a like a knockout: the rest of teams at Group A were either qualified for Saturday's round of 16 (Latvia, Serbia, Turkey) or eliminated (Czechia).

And the match, despite the relatively low scoreboard, did not disappoint in emotion, with constant changes in leadership: Portugal started winning, but Estonia reached the final minute with a 64-61 lead. A three-point shot from Rafael Lisboa, and later scoring all four free throws, gave Portugal the victory. In total, he scored 17 points and 5 assists.

"That was our goal since the beginning of the competition, to accomplish the goals is always good and we are really, really, really happy", said Lisboa, who also works as point guard for Benfica. This is the first time Portugal reaches the knockout stage in EuroBasket, after getting closer than ever in 2007.

