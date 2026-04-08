Portugal allows US use of Azores base during Iran conflict, but with strict conditions

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Portugal has confirmed it is allowing the United States to use a key air base in the Azores during the Iran conflict, but only under strict conditions.

Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel said 76 landings and 25 overflights by US aircraft have been authorised at Lajes Air Base since the start of the war.

However, Lisbon made clear that its approval is conditional on operations not targeting civilian infrastructure, stressing that any military action must remain "necessary and proportional".

According to this information, Portugal said the US has complied with these requirements so far, although some requests for access have been denied.

The stance contrasts with other European countries, including Spain, France and Italy, which have restricted or refused US access to airspace or bases linked to the conflict.