Ports of Call of Duty: Black Ops 1 and 2 are coming to PlayStation 4 and 5 in July

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Treyarch has confirmed that Call of Duty: Black Ops and Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 are both currently in the process of being ported to PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles. The porting duties are being handled by the experts over at Iron Galaxy, and these new editions of the beloved shooters will include the Campaign, Multiplayer, and Zombies elements too.

What hasn't yet been confirmed is whether or not these ports will also be coming to PC and Xbox consoles. For the latter, it may not happen due to the back compatibility system in place among the Xbox ecosystem, for example.

The other big question now surrounds what Activision will do in regards to servers for the two games, especially since it has made it very clear that Multiplayer and Zombies will be key parts of these PlayStation ports. The exact launch date for the ports have yet to be confirmed too.

Will you be returning to Black Ops 1 and 2 next month?