Porting powerhouse Iron Galaxy is laying off staff in what it regards as "last resort"

HQ

The layoffs wave across the video game sector continues to affect more and more people. On top of the round of additional layoffs that are rumoured to have affected PlayStation again, another studio is making job cuts in what it describes as a "last resort".

This time, it's the porting experts and the support studio Iron Galaxy that is making cuts, as the developer is grappling with making decisions that are supposed to enable its "long-term survival."

In total, the Rumbleverse creator (a game that was quickly sunset), has decided to part ways with 66 of its staff members, with Iron Galaxy claiming that it is "doing everything we can to support them in the search for the next phase of their careers."

Speaking about the layoffs in a LinkedIn post, Iron Galaxy states: "Today, Iron Galaxy is parting ways with some of our developers and support staff. In total, we have reduced our employee base by 66 people. This was a means of last resort for us. It's a measure we do not take lightly to enable our long-term survival."

Despite 2024 being a record year for layoffs in the video game industry, 2025 is still seeing countless individuals losing their jobs.