Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
F1 22

Portimao is coming to F1 22 later today

And Shanghai will be coming in September.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

EA has announced that the first free track for F1 22 will be Portimao, Portugal and that this track will be added as soon as... today. That's right, the circuit will be coming to the racing game as a free update available to all players, meaning you can once again look to weave your way around the track very, very soon.

But more than that, EA has announced the second free track that will be arriving, with that being the Shanghai International Circuit. The Chinese track will be coming to F1 22 on September 12, and while we're waiting to see that one shown off in-game, we do have a hot lap of Portimao which you can view in its entirety below.

HQ
F1 22F1 22

Related texts

0
F1 22Score

F1 22
REVIEW. Written by Daniel Andersen

The new Formula 1-season is well underway, and now we also get the annual edition of the official video game, F1 22.

0
Full Throttle: Back to Reality

Full Throttle: Back to Reality
ARTICLE. Written by Ben Lyons

Collisions, mechanical issues, and a flawless leading pack meant a grim showing in this stage of the MyTeam career.



Loading next content