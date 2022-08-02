Portimao is coming to F1 22 later today

HQ

EA has announced that the first free track for F1 22 will be Portimao, Portugal and that this track will be added as soon as... today. That's right, the circuit will be coming to the racing game as a free update available to all players, meaning you can once again look to weave your way around the track very, very soon.

But more than that, EA has announced the second free track that will be arriving, with that being the Shanghai International Circuit. The Chinese track will be coming to F1 22 on September 12, and while we're waiting to see that one shown off in-game, we do have a hot lap of Portimao which you can view in its entirety below.