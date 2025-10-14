PortAventura in Spain to partially rebuild classic 1995 roller coaster Dragon Khan

HQ

PortAventura World, one of Europe's biggest theme parks resorts, opened 30 years ago in Salou, one hour south of Barcelona, as Spain's first ever theme park. The star of the park was undoubtedly Dragon Khan, one of the most advanced and spectacular roller coasters ever built in Europe, and back then holder of two world records, including most inversions on any coaster, eight.

30 years later, Dragon Khan is still a fan-favourite in the park, but lives (literally) under the shadow of another, more modern roller coaster, Shambhala, and it frequently feels too rough, despite still being very thrilling. As a result, the park has announced a partial retrack of the ride: some parts of the track will be torn down and replaced by newer and identical pieces, designed by the coaster manufacturer Bolligar & Mabillard.

The retrack will only consist of two elements: the big, 32m vertical loop after the first drop (once the tallest in the world) and the cobra roll, an element with two "half-loops", and works will start once the season ends on January 7, 2026. It is unknown if, after this investment, the park will continue updating other parts of the track, but it is likely as the ride continues to grow older.

Balakate / Shutterstock

An escalated retrack, with works taking place when the park is closed (between January and February) would also allow the park reduce the time where the ride is inoperative for the public. It is not known when the ride will reopen, but it should be available for the peak season of summer 2026.

The park promises that fans will be able to continue enjoying its unique thrills and adrenaline for many more years to come. Have you ridden Dragon Khan at PortAventura? What do you think of it?

Balakate / Shutterstock

