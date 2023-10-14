Portal player achieves the fastest death ever

HQ

It's usually seen as an achievement to beat a game quickly, but apparently there's also a community of players who want to achieve the quickest death possible as well.

Now, a player has achieved the fastest death in Portal, having killed themselves with some questionable physics. As posted on YouTube, Kindest Mare has absolutely obliterated themselves by ramming a mug into a radio at high speed.

Previously, the record had been held by Pr0tal, who figured out the mug method. Before that, you'd have to pick up the radio and stand under it to end your life early. We're not sure how much quicker players will be able to kill themselves, but in time we're sure to see some more record holders by fractions of a second.