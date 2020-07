You're watching Advertisements

As it happens at every end of the month, Microsoft (and Sony, of course) announced the free games available to all Xbox Live Gold subscribers. August turns out to be a pretty interesting month in terms of games, as you can find out below:



Portal Knights: Available August 1 to 31 on Xbox One



Override: Mech City Brawl: Available August 16 to September 15 on Xbox One



MX Unleashed: Available August 1 to 15 on Xbox One & Xbox 360



Red Faction II: Available August 16 to 31 on Xbox One & Xbox 360







Do you already know what you want to play next month?