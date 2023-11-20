Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Portal can now be played on Nintendo 64

Another big demake has made its way to our screens.

This is not the first time we have seen a demake, which means that a newer game is rebuilt to run on older hardware. We have seen several examples of this phenomenon in recent years, such as Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, which made it look like a Playstation 1 game. The latest is the acclaimed Portal from 2007.

The YouTube channel Modern Vintage Gamer has made a video about James Lambert's porting of the title to the Nintendo 64, you can watch the video here. Mr Lambert who created this version has made several videos on the development. His channel provides further insights into the development and purpose of the project for the curious.

What do you think about demakes?

