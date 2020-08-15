Cookies

Portable Threadripper workstation can be yours for just $8k

In fact, if you're feeling flush, that's just the beginning.

Well, the $8000 dollars alluded to in the headline is just the starting price. Upgrading the CPU, Ram and storage easily puts the computer at $14,000 Dollars, and if you start using pro-grade graphics cards, prepare your wallet for a beating because, in the most extreme configuration, you will pay more than $61,000 USD for what is basically a laptop with no battery. Or a very compact desktop.

Portable is maybe a bit rich, but you can transport the +10kg suitcase that houses the computer, and given you have the money for it, you can spec it with the same hardware as a normal workstation; this includes 3990XThreadripper, Ndivia Quadro, Tesla or Titan Cards, NVMe drives, and all the RAM you need.

The case is rather small, Mini-ITX it seems, with a monitor glued to the side of it.

At the price, you still have to pay for a Windows license, but it does include a mechanical keyboard. And, of course, you'll have to live with the fact that it looks more like a prop from an '80s action movie, although perhaps that's half the charm.

If you've got a job that requires such hardware, you can buy your own a-XP right here

