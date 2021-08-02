English
Port Royale 4

Port Royale 4 will land on latest gen consoles in September

The strategy sim is ready to conquer more platforms.

Last September, we saw the strategy simulation game Port Royale 4 landing on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch. One year later, the title is ready to conquer more platforms.

Announced by developer Gaming Minds Studios and publisher Kalypso Media, Port Royale 4 is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series on September 10. A new launch date trailer has been released, showing you the stunning 4K scenery, enhanced lighting, and realistic weather you'd experience while you sail on the Caribbean sea in the 17th century.

Take a look below. For more information about the game itself, please check our original review right here.

Port Royale 4

