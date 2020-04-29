Port Royale 4 sets sail at the end of September

Today, the German developer Gaming Minds informed us of the preliminary release date for its trading simulation game Port Royale 4. On September 25, the strategy title will be launched for PC and prospective colonists will be able to travel to the Caribbean region in the 17th century.

Publisher Kalypso Media also informed us that a closed beta stage for the title is now running. Those who pre-order get instant access when they buy the title from the developer's store (link). In addition to the tutorial, the entire Spanish campaign is already available, accompanied by the Free Mode. Four of the important hero characters are already playable, but currently only Spain can be played as a faction (there will be four colonial powers in the finished game). The closed beta is available in English and German and contains an integrated feedback function.

In addition to the standard edition, Port Royale 4 will receive an Extended Edition, which in addition to the base game provides the soundtrack in digital form, as well as exclusive in-game bonuses. If you want to learn more about the game, we recommend our preview of the trading simulation.