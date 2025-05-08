Porsche's sim-racing esports team will now be headquartered in Cologne

HQ

Most major car manufacturers and motorsporting organisations now support their own dedicated esports division. One such example is Porsche, who in the spirit of better supporting their sim-racing efforts, have now decided to relocate the Porsche Coanda Esports Racing Team to a new headquarters in Cologne, Germany.

The team will now be based in the Cologne suburb of Ossendorf at the Licht Campus of Trilux, which is where a lighting company is based that just so happens to also be one of the sim-racing team's longest-serving partners.

Speaking about the founding of the Porsche Esports Performance Center, as it's known, Nina Braak, esports manager at Porsche Motorsport, stated: "Our goal was to create spaces where our team could perform at an even higher level. Given that the physical side of digital racing is different from 'tarmac motorsport', the mental aspect is even more important. Reflections or background noise, for example, can hamper the drivers' performance."

The facility is said to be a 324-square-metre area that also includes open workspaces, a meeting room, a fitness and chill area, and a show car too.