Porsche's holiday commercial features "absolutely no AI"

It's the holiday season, which means that advertising is at its peak as it tries to get us to spend as much money as possible before we come to our senses again in January. Porsche is no exception, and the car company has released a new animated advert to kick off Christmas proper.

Unlike the McDonald's and Coca-Cola ads that have drawn the internet's ire over their use of AI, Porsche decided against trying out the new technology this Christmas, instead getting Parallel Studio to create an ad that shows a 1963 classic Porsche driving through the seasons and seemingly through the ages.

The gorgeous red car collects stickers through its life in the ad and shows us that a Porsche can last a lifetime. Parallel Studio says "absolutely no AI" was used, as the ad blends hand-drawn art and 3D animation to make its visuals really pop. Check out the ad in full below (via Culture Crave):