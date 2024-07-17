Porsche unveils two new EV Macan models

HQ

Porsche has been cooking up a couple of new all-electric Macan models to add to its portfolio. The first is simply regarded as the Macan, and is a slightly more advanced and versatile version of the entry-level offering, the second is the Macan 4S and is a slightly sportier offering.

The Macan's main difference will be that it is now powered by a 100 kWh battery that when matched up with the rear-axle motors is capable of kicking out a range of up to 641 km, a top speed of 220 km/h, and a 0-100 km/h of just 5.7 seconds. Needless to say, it's pretty quick. It's also around 110 kgs lighter than its predecessor Macan 4, and therefore requires less power to operate.

The Macan 4S on the other hand offers a more powerful motor that can kick out 380 kW of power and 820 Nm of torque, all while going from 0-100 km/h in 4.1 seconds, reaching a top speed of 420 km/h, and delivering a range of 606 km. This model will also have active suspension and electronic damping control, allowing the model to adjust ride height and levels to improve performance and comfort.

Both models will come in a new colour scheme with new wheels and even an off-road package available, and they'll sport a 10.9-inch passenger display infotainment system, as well as a head-up display that uses augmented reality, ambient lighting, and communication lights.

The models are available to order today and will be shipped by the end of 2024.