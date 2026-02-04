Porsche is thinking about killing its electric Boxster idea

HQ

Some time ago Porsche announced the next-generation 718 Cayman and 718 Boxster, and both of these were supposed to be fully electric vehicles. But, as competition has risen in many key markets, and especially in China, Porsche is in the midst of a crisis, and they seem to attribute some of their problems to the bet on EV tech.

That means, apparently, that they might be killing the idea of an electric Cayman and Boxster entirely - according to Bloomberg.

"New Chief Executive Officer Michael Leiters may scrap the planned 718 line of Boxster and Cayman EVs because of development delays and rising expenses, said the people, who declined to be named discussing internal deliberations," says the report.

So it may be a combination of attributing factors here, but we are eagerly expecting concrete news on line-up changes from Porsche in the near future.