Porsche is planning a petrol-powered Cayenne by 2029

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As we've reported before, Porsche isn't going all-in on electric just yet. Despite launching a fully electric Cayenne, the company has now confirmed that an all-new petrol-powered Porsche Cayenne is in development, and it's set to arrive around 2029 as part of a broader rethink of its electrification strategy, as relayed by Auto Express.

The upcoming model will effectively replace today's combustion-powered Cayenne line-up, which has been on sale in its current form since 2018. Crucially, it won't ditch traditional engines. Instead, Porsche plans to offer a mix of petrol and hybrid powertrains well into the next decade.

According to Porsche's SUV boss, Ralf Keller, the decision reflects ongoing demand. While EVs are expanding rapidly, the company believes internal combustion and hybrid setups still play a key role, especially in the premium SUV segment where range, towing, and long-distance usability remain priorities.

"We have the chance to integrate Active Ride into the ICE [car]; the Cayenne doesn't have that. That could be one thing. And then maybe you know the technique of the 911, of electrification, maybe this is something that would also work with a new Cayenne. It's not a clear plan now, but there are many technical things that we can put into the ICE Cayenne," Keller tod Auto Express.

As Keller states, Technical details are still under wraps, but the new model is expected to ride on an updated platform and continue offering high-performance variants, potentially including V8-powered versions alongside electrified options.