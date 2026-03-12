Porsche is perhaps looking to make a new supercar above the 911

HQ

As Top Gear reports, Porsche might be considering expanding their current line-up, and more specifically by adding even more expensive and exclusive models above both the legendary 911 and their SUV, the Cayenne.

This comes after Porsche's profits tanked in 2025, and they've begun a plan to reduce costs and to redefine their line-up. New boss Michael Leiters says they are ""streamlining' the management structure and cutting back on 'hierarchies' and 'bureaucracy", but he's also talked about new models.

More specifically, he says that they are considering models "above" the two current flagships:

"We are considering the expansion of our product portfolio in order to grow in higher-margin segments. In doing so, we are looking at models and derivatives both above our current two-door sports cars and above the Cayenne."

Speculation points online to their Mission X Concept, a sort of successor to the 918 Spyder, which did not go into production initially. It could however also be a more expensive version of the existing 911.