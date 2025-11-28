Porsche: "Hyundai's Ioniq 5 N is hard to beat"

HQ

Apparently, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N has made a big impression on Porsche boss Frank Moser, and will possibly influence the way the legendary German car maker will design and construct EV's in the future.

In an interview with Australian car magazine Drive Moser took the Ioniq 5 N for a test drive, and sampled it's unique features, including the much talked about N Grin Boost, which is a way to introduce realistic gear-shifting in an EV.

"We learnt a lot from that [Ioniq 5 N]," Moser said. "I drove it several times. They made it really, really good."

Andreas Preuninger, Porsche's GT and RS designer was apparently equally impressed, and said this:

"Come on, I'm going to pick you up in the Ioniq 5 N. I pressed the button [N Grin Boost], and he was 'Wow'. They did something which was impressive."