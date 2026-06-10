Porsche has turned every Toy Story character in a car

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While it's not uncommon for carmakers to do wacky collaborations, it's rare that something so out of left field emerges - but here we are.

Porsche has unveiled an official partnership between the Toy Story franchise and the iconic 911 GT3, which has resulted in bespoke cars being designed for each of the movie franchise's main characters.

There are two cars inspired by Woody and Buzz Lightyear, there's also one for Jessie. These exclusive liveries will of course not go into production, nor offered to customers in any way. It's mainly a showcase for Porsche's customization abilities.

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