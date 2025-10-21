Porsche has launched the first all-electric Macan GTS

HQ

Porsche's small SUV has been available in several different versions over the years, including as an electric car, and now the sports car manufacturer has announced that the first electric GTS version is available for purchase. The Macan GTS is all-wheel drive, has 571 electric horsepower with 955 Nm of torque, which means that 0-100 km/h takes 3.8 seconds. It also has a range of 580 miles per charge and costs €12,100, has 22-inch wheels, and is available in just three colors.

"GTS - three letters that have enjoyed a special reputation among Porsche enthusi-asts ever since the 904 Carrera GTS of 1963. For the first time, an all-electric Macan now bears this iconic initialism. This latest addition to the electric SUV model line offers outstanding driving dynamics and exceptional acceleration figures: the sprint from 0-100 km/h takes just 3.8 seconds, reaching 200 km/h in 13.3 seconds, and with a top speed limited to 250 km/h. Like the Macan Turbo, the Macan GTS features the most powerful rear-axle electric motor in the model series. The power unit measures 230 millimetres in diameter, has an active length of 210 mm, and features a highly efficient 900-amp silicon carbide (SiC) pulse inverter. In the Macan GTS, it delivers 380 kW (516 PS) in combination with the electric motor on the front axle, rising to 420 kW (571 PS) of overboost power with Launch Control, and a maximum torque of 955 Nm. As with the Macan Turbo, the transmission, which features a ratio of 9.0:1, is specially designed to withstand the enormous torque of the performance models. The Macan GTS offers a combined WLTP range of up to 586 kilometres. At a suitable fast-charging station, the 100 kWh high-voltage battery can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 21 minutes, with a peak charging capacity of 270 kW." Read more at Porsche.