Porsche Cayenne Electric contains all the OLED screens in the world

HQ

We all know that many of today's cars, primarily those powered by batteries, contain countless large, iPad-like screens. The fashion of "most screens win" in the automotive world has really gone out of control and the clearest example is probably the recently shown interior of the upcoming Porsche Cayenne Electric, where there are so many OLED screens that it looks like a parody. Porsche themselves call this "The Interior of the future" while the reactions from many customers have been negative. In the middle there is a curved OLED that is surrounded by two 14.5" screens on each side, in addition to that, the instrument cluster is of course also an OLED screen.