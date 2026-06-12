Porsche admits the Taycan arrived before the market was ready

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Porsche's relationship with its own EV strategy seems to be a complex one. While they did launch the Taycan, and electric versions of their existing line-up, it seems they no longer believe that EVs will be the immediate future, and are currently scaling back plans.

Now, they are taking that a step further, by seemingly admitting that even the Taycan came to market too early. In an interview with Auto Motor Und Sport Porsche CEO Michael Leiters reflected on the company's first EV and suggested that the brand was perhaps "too quick to embrace electric mobility." In his view, the Taycan debuted before customers were fully prepared to appreciate what it offered.

It's a surprising statement considering how important the Taycan has been for Porsche. The car traces its roots back to the Mission E concept revealed in 2015, before finally entering production in late 2019, but despite a strong start sales have been dropping steadily the past few years.

After reaching a peak of more than 40,000 annual sales in both 2021 and 2023, Taycan deliveries fell to 20,836 units in 2024, while first-quarter 2026 deliveries dropped another 19% year-over-year to just 3420 units.

The electric Macan recorded 8,079 deliveries during the first quarter of 2026.