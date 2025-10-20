Pornhub's most searched-for actress reveals her secret crush: David Attenborough

HQ

Angela White, one of the adult industry's biggest names, has shared a confession that might surprise even her most devoted fans: she has a huge crush on none other than Sir David Attenborough.

The Australian star, regularly topping Pornhub's charts as the most searched-for actress, has been in the industry since she was 18. Over the years, she's expanded her career to directing and running her own production company.

Now, at 40 years old, it's safe to say she's seen and worked with her fair share of blokes. And yet, despite her decades of experience, White revealed a celebrity crush that strays far from the usual Hollywood or pop-culture type.

During an appearance on Triple M Breakfast in Australia, White was asked which celebrity she would most like a personalized Cameo video from. Without hesitation, she answered: "I'm obsessed with David Attenborough."

David Attenborough // Shutterstock

But White didn't stop at admiration from afar. The 40-year-old adult star expressed a fantasy involving the legendary broadcaster. "I would love him to narrate one of my porn scenes," she said, joking about creating a scene specifically for him to provide narration.

"I would shoot a scene just for him. Some sort of crazy gangbang or something. If he was willing to do it, I'd take requests from him. Anything he wanted me to do," White added, while also noting that she'd likely have a "heart attack" just from any acknowledgment.

Angela White emphasized her admiration for the 99-year-old naturalist. "I think he's such a legend, and I love all his documentaries. If I got a Cameo from David Attenborough, that would be peak life for me."

While the idea may seem outrageous to some, it highlights a lighter, more humorous side to celebrity crushes, even for those in the adult industry. Whether or not Attenborough is on board remains to be seen, but for White, the admiration is clear.