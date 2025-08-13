Gamereactor

Pornhub traffic in UK halves after age verification rules take effect

Over 1 million visits lost in two weeks following Online Safety Act enforcement.

Pornhub might be one of the the world's most visited websites, but that dominance has taken a sudden hit in the UK. Just two weeks after strict age verification checks became mandatory in the country, the site's traffic has been cut almost in half, losing more than a million visits.

According to Similarweb data (via Financial Times), Pornhub's visits fell by 47% between July 24 and August 8, dropping from an average of 3.2 million daily visits in July to 2 million in early August.

"As we've seen in many jurisdictions around the world, there is often a drop in traffic for compliant sites and an increase in traffic for non-compliant sites," Pornhub told the Financial Times. XVideos saw a similar 47% decline, while xHamster traffic fell 39% in the same period.

The rules, enforced by Ofcom, require adult sites to verify users' ages through ID uploads, credit card details, or facial scans. The move has coincided with a surge in VPN use in the UK, raising questions about how much traffic has shifted abroad.

While major sites like Pornhub have implemented the checks, some smaller, non-compliant sites have seen traffic rise. Ofcom is now investigating four companies operating over 30 porn sites for possible non-compliance.

The Online Safety Act aims to block under-18s from accessing pornographic and other harmful material online, but its rollout has sparked privacy concerns and free speech debates. What do you think about this measure?

Pornhub traffic in UK halves after age verification rules take effect
