Pornhub owner to upgrade age checks under UK regulation

The latest news on the United Kingdom . Aylo, the parent company of Pornhub and other adult platforms, is set to introduce enhanced age verification tools for United Kingdom users following new legal obligations (which you can learn more about here).

Alex Kekesi, the vice president of brand and community at Aylo, shared these remarks to explain the rationale behind the policy changes:



"For years, Aylo has publicly called for effective and enforceable age assurance solutions that protect minors online, while ensuring the safety and privacy of all users. The United Kingdom is the first country to present these same priorities demonstrably."



"Ofcom has consulted with industry stakeholders and has presented a variety of flexible methods of age assurance that are less intrusive than we have seen in other jurisdictions, giving us the confidence to operate within their framework. Our conversations with Ofcom have been constructive and solution-focused."



In discussing her company's commitment to compliance, she stated: "With hundreds of thousands of platforms (including adult sites and social media) in scope, Ofcom recognizes the scale of the challenge ahead and is approaching it with thorough consideration. Ofcom's model is the most robust in terms of actual and meaningful protection we've seen to date."



The decision comes ahead of tighter enforcement by Ofcom, which has outlined a framework aiming to protect minors while respecting user privacy. Aylo has welcomed the guidance, calling it one of the most balanced approaches seen so far.