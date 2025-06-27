Pornhub owner to upgrade age checks under UK regulation

Dansk
The latest news on the United Kingdom. Aylo, the parent company of Pornhub and other adult platforms, is set to introduce enhanced age verification tools for United Kingdom users following new legal obligations (which you can learn more about here).
Alex Kekesi, the vice president of brand and community at Aylo, shared these remarks to explain the rationale behind the policy changes:
The decision comes ahead of tighter enforcement by Ofcom, which has outlined a framework aiming to protect minors while respecting user privacy. Aylo has welcomed the guidance, calling it one of the most balanced approaches seen so far.