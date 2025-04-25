Pornhub faces July 25 deadline for age verification rules in United Kingdom

HQ

The latest news on the United Kingdom . We now know that Pornhub and other adult content platforms must comply with new age verification rules set by Ofcom, the UK's communications regulator, by July 25 under the Online Safety Act.

This rule, designed to protect minors from accessing inappropriate material, will not only affect UK-based platforms but also those operating internationally, including major social media sites like X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit that host adult content.

Ofcom's CEO, Melanie Dawes, emphasised the need for these protections, though some child safety advocates have criticised the regulations for not going far enough. For now, it remains to be seen how effectively these new measures will be enforced. Read more here.