Geopolitics often plays out in grand gestures, but Canada has chosen a subtler, yet no less pointed, form of retaliation against its southern neighbour. Pornhub as Canada's secret trade war weapon might be in danger, so Canadians are turning to coffee.



Now, the humble coffee cup has become the latest battleground in the ongoing trade tensions between Canada and the United States. Across Canadian cafés, the once-ubiquitous "Americano" is being rebranded as the "Canadiano."

The shift, spearheaded by coffee roaster Kicking Horse Coffee, is more than just a name change, it's a statement. The "Americano," ironically born in Italy during World War II to cater to American soldiers' milder palates, has long been a global staple.

But in Canada, where anti-United States sentiment has simmered amid ongoing trade disputes and escalating political friction, the drink is now being reclaimed as a powerful symbol of independence and national identity.

Cafés from Vancouver to Halifax are embracing the change, with some even opting for "Mexicano" in solidarity with Mexico, another country caught in the crosshairs, especially after Trump's decision to rename the "Gulf of Mexico" as the "Gulf of America."

It remains to be seen whether Trump will weigh in on this new development. But in the meantime, we can always check out some of the photos that have been making the rounds online. What do you think? Does "Canadiano" have a nice ring to it?