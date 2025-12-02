Pornhub calls on Google, Apple and Microsoft for help after government ban threatens its survival

HQ

Pornhub is facing serious challenges as government-mandated blocks in the name of child protection increasingly restrict access to the popular adult site. The platform's parent company, Aylo, has reached out to tech giants including Google, Apple, and Microsoft, requesting help to develop a more effective, device-level age verification system.

According to a letter

According to a letter obtained by Wired, Aylo's legal chief highlighted the shortcomings of current verification methods, which rely on individual websites and have proven "fundamentally flawed and counterproductive" in keeping minors away from adult content. In regions like Louisiana, where users must upload a photo ID to access Pornhub, traffic has dropped by 80%. Similar declines have been observed in the UK following the implementation of the Online Safety Act, which requires a facial scan to confirm age.

Aylo on existing measures

Aylo argues that existing measures unfairly penalize compliant platforms while failing to prevent minors from accessing inappropriate content. Some systems have even been easily bypassed; in the UK, algorithms were fooled by images of video game characters. Meanwhile, many adult sites still operate without any age verification, undermining the law's intended effect.

Pornhub's proposed solution

Pornhub's proposed solution is a verification system embedded directly in user devices. Google may offer the most immediate support with its Credential Manager, already deployed in Google Play, allowing apps and websites to confirm a user's age after a one-time verification. Such a system could be safer and more reliable than site-by-site checks and could address privacy concerns for adult users.

Google, Apple and Microsoft

For now, Apple has not commented on Aylo's request, and Microsoft maintains that age verification should be handled by the services themselves. Pornhub hopes that broader adoption of device-level verification could not only save its business but also improve child protection online. As debates over digital anonymity and mandatory identification intensify, the move could set a precedent for age verification across apps and websites, but also raises questions about privacy and online freedom.