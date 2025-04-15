Pornhub faces new hurdles as France and United Kingdom enforce age verification laws

HQ

In the shadow of Canada's thriving tech sector, where consumer trust often hinges on national branding, the world's largest porn platform operates under a maple-leaf banner, yet its promises of safety now face scrutiny.

Now, France has become the latest country to clamp down on underage access to pornography, forcing adult sites like Pornhub to introduce age verification systems or risk being blocked, effective from April for international platforms and June for European ones.

The law demands that users prove their age using methods such as official ID or facial recognition. Regulators say the move strikes a balance between protecting minors and respecting user privacy, thanks to a system that verifies age without storing identities.

But not everyone is on board. Pornhub's parent company is already challenging the law in court, while critics warn that users may simply turn to VPNs. Meanwhile, the UK is preparing to launch its own checks under the Online Safety Act this summer.