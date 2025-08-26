Porepunkah shooting: Two officers killed in rural Australian town

HQ

The latest news on Australia . Two police officers have lost their lives and a third remains seriously injured following a violent encounter at a rural property in northeast Victoria on Tuesday, local media said.

"Today has been a day of deep sorrow and shock for our community. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of the two police officers tragically killed in Porepunkah," mayor Sarah Nicholas said in a statement.

Authorities say the incident unfolded while officers were executing a warrant, with the suspect fleeing the scene alongside family members. He is believed to hold anti-government beliefs, and heavily armed units are now combing the surrounding bushland.

Local schools and facilities were placed on lockdown, and residents are urged to remain indoors. Officials have emphasized the ongoing risk to the community and called for public caution as the search continues. As always, stay tuned for further updates.