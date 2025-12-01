Popular Japanese karaoke service adds the classic Sega chime

HQ

If you played Mega Drive back in the day, you'll surely remember the Sega jingle that played when you started Sonic the Hedgehog and the Sega logo appeared on the screen. It quickly became a cult classic and is beloved to this day, and now Sega's official Threads account has announced that anyone who wants to can sing along to the Sega jingle.

The Sega chant will be released via the Japanese karaoke service Joysound (previously available on Wii, Wii U, and PlayStation 3, among others) on December 1. You can check out which "Sound Logos" are available here and even listen to them.

Joysound is a very popular service in Japan, and if you are lucky enough to be there or are planning to visit soon, you can take the opportunity to sing along to the Sega jingle while enjoying some good food and drink, and for a brief moment, pretend it's 1991 all over again.