Popular free-to-play MMOARPG Lost Ark is launching in America and Europe in 2021

Amazon Games and Smilegate have announced that the popular MMOARPG Lost Ark will be coming to PC in America and Europe sometime in 2021. Amazon Games will be acting as publisher within these territories and it has helped developer Smilegate translate the game into English, French, Spanish, and German.

Lost Ark might not already be a well-know name in western territories, but it boasts quite the fanbase in other parts of the world. It released over three years ago and it is still being played by millions of different players in countries like Japan, Korea, and Russia. It's said to feature "fast-paced" combat and 15 different types of character classes with their own sets of skills.

"With Lost Ark, Smilegate RPG has created an incredibly deep online experience that players will return to for years to come; it is our privilege to bring this action RPG to new audiences in North America and Europe for the first time," said Christoph Hartmann, VP, Amazon Games. "Amazon Games is committed to releasing the highest quality games for our players, whether we're developing projects with our internal teams or publishing games from the best developers in the world, like Smilegate RPG. Lost Ark is the first of many exciting titles that Amazon Games will be publishing."

You can find out more about Lost Ark by signing up here. A closed beta for the game is also set to arrive later this summer too with more details arriving soon.