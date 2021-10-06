English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Pokémon Unite

Popular Eeveelution Sylveon has arrived in Pokémon Unite

The Gen 6 Pokémon is a Ranged Attacker.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Pokémon Unite has just received its second new creature in less than two weeks. Previously, the ice-type Mamoswine was added as a Melee Defender and now popular Eeveelution Sylveon has also joined its cast of characters. Sylveon is a Ranged Attacker that enters the battle as its pre-evolution Eevee and evolves starting at Lv.4.

When it comes to the creature's moves, Sylveon can either learn Mystical Fire or Hyper Voice when being evolved. Mystical Fire fires four flames in different directions that cause damage and lower your opponent's Sp. Atk for a short duration. Hyper Voice, on the other hand, unleashes a series of soundwaves and these inflict more damage if an opposing creature is further away. Sylveon's Unite move is called Fairy Frolic and it acts in a similar way to Fly, as it causes Sylveon to leap into the air and come crashing down on foes.

You can find out more about Sylveon in Pokémon Unite here.

Pokémon Unite

Related texts

Pokémon UniteScore

Pokémon Unite
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

The latest Pokémon spin-off has some pretty Gastly microtransactions.



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy