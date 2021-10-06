Popular Eeveelution Sylveon has arrived in Pokémon Unite

HQ

Pokémon Unite has just received its second new creature in less than two weeks. Previously, the ice-type Mamoswine was added as a Melee Defender and now popular Eeveelution Sylveon has also joined its cast of characters. Sylveon is a Ranged Attacker that enters the battle as its pre-evolution Eevee and evolves starting at Lv.4.

When it comes to the creature's moves, Sylveon can either learn Mystical Fire or Hyper Voice when being evolved. Mystical Fire fires four flames in different directions that cause damage and lower your opponent's Sp. Atk for a short duration. Hyper Voice, on the other hand, unleashes a series of soundwaves and these inflict more damage if an opposing creature is further away. Sylveon's Unite move is called Fairy Frolic and it acts in a similar way to Fly, as it causes Sylveon to leap into the air and come crashing down on foes.

You can find out more about Sylveon in Pokémon Unite here.