Popular content creator Ibai Llanos announces his own football club in Catalan fourth division

Ibai Llanos, one of the most popular streamers in the Spanish-speaking world, and all-time Twitch leader with his "Veladas", amateur boxing event between influencers, is now venturing into amateur football. While he is also known for the "fantasy" football competition Kings League he cofounded with Barça legend Gerard Piqué, this is different: a fourth-division Catalan club called Ronin FC.

Llanos, with nearly 20 million followers on Twitch, announced the team a while ago, and fans shared ideas for the name. He finally chose Ronin, the word for samurai without a master. The first players and coach have been chosen, and they will compete at the Quarta Catalana, fourth division in Catalonia, tenth nationwide in Spain.

The popular influencer, sole owner of the club, with no other investors, has confirmed that tickets for every match will be free, although it has not been confirmed yet where they will play, nor any of their players. They are still looking for players before their debut game, scheduled for September 21 against Vallirana. The goal of this is to create content, but it has not been confirmed if he will be allowed to stream their games for free on Twitch.