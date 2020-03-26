Popular cheat removed from Animal Crossing: New Horizons

People who want to pay off the mortgage debt to Tom Nook in Animal Crossing: New Horizons have been able to do this really quickly via a popular cloning cheat that lets you create two items from one. All you need is someone visiting your island (offline or online) and then one rotates the item while the second player picks it up.

This glitch has the item both stay on the ground and in the second player's inventory. This makes rare items less rare and completely throws the economy off balance in the game - but starting now you can't do this anymore online. Nintendo has launched the patch 1.1.1 which "fixed a serious bug affecting game balance", so when this patch is installed, the cheat is gone.

If you haven't updated the game yet, you can still cheat offline, but when it's updated, there's no going back.