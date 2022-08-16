Popular Bethesda franchises gets awesome shirts for animal charity

HQ

The Texas based animal charity organization Dallas Pets Alive revealed three different QuakeCon designs for shirts and merchandise based on major current Bethesda franchises; Starfield, Redfall and Ghostwire Tokyo. In these versions, the humans are replaced with dogs and cats, while the titles are changed to Barkfield, Redpaw and Ghostwhiskers.

As the designs are pretty cool, it didn't take long before they went viral and Dallas Pets Alive thus made it possible to buy the shirts even from Europe and other parts of the world. Head over to this link to take a look at the goods. Perhaps treat yourself to something while also helping animals.