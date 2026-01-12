Poppy Playtime's fifth chapter will be coming to PC as soon as next month

HQ

Developer MOB Entertainment has revealed the firm launch date for the fifth chapter of Poppy Playtime. Set to be known as Broken Things, this chapter will finally see players taking on the dangerous Puppetmaster at the centre of the tormenting events that have plagued Playtime Co., ultimately presenting a finale-like conclusion where the nightmare will either end or the player will succumb to the Puppertmaster's whims.

To mark this latest announcement, a new trailer for the game has made its arrival, which teases more of the narrative in a cinematic format. While you can see this terrifying trailer below, you can even see the official description of what this chapter offers too.

"In Poppy Playtime: Chapter 5 — "Broken Things," players must prepare to face off against the deadly puppetmaster behind the horrifying events of Playtime Co's dark past. Solve devious puzzles and overcome dangerous obstacles as the true rotten heart at the center of Playtime Co. draws nearer. Traverse this new realm of shadows in a fight for survival (and the truth) with Playtime's security system, Huggy Wuggy, in hot pursuit and separated from your only allies. Will you finally end this nightmare, or fall victim to the puppet master's twisted madness?"

Looking at the launch date for this upcoming chapter of the game, it will be coming first to PC on February 18, and then will eventually arrive on consoles sometime in the months to follow.

