Poppy Playtime's Chapter 5 cinematic trailer teases a new character and location

Following the previous reveal of the fifth chapter in the Poppy Playtime saga, now developer MOB Entertainment is back and has presented the cinematic trailer for Chapter 5 of the game.

We don't know exactly when Chapter 5 of Poppy Playtime will arrive, but we do know that you can wishlist the game on Steam.

Getting back to the trailer itself, this cinematic and unsettling taste of what's to come teases the arrival of a new character and a new area, all while the iconic Huggy Wuggy continues to pursue you.

The synopsis for Chapter 5 explains: "In Poppy Playtime: Chapter 5, players must prepare to face off against the deadly puppetmaster behind the horrifying events of Playtime Co. Solve devious puzzles and overcome dangerous obstacles as the true rotten heart at the center of Playtime Co. draws nearer. Traverse this new realm of shadows in a fight for survival (and the truth) with Playtime's security system, Huggy Wuggy, in hot pursuit and separated from your only allies. Will you finally end this nightmare, or fall victim to the puppet master's twisted madness?"

You can see the trailer below and stay tuned for more information about this coming conclusive chapter of the horror game, which will likely debut sometime in 2026.