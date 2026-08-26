Poppy Playtime universe expands with online cooperative game called Escape from Playtime

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Relatively recently, developer Mob Entertainment revealed its next expansion of the wider Poppy Playtime universe, as a project known as Experiment 82626 was revealed. When it was first presented, the reveal lacked a lot of firm information and details about what the game was slated to offer fans, but this has now changed as the full unveiling has occurred.

A game known as Escape from Playtime has now been presented, with this being an online cooperative experience that asks players to explore the depths of Playtime Co. from the perspective of the Smiling Critters creatures introduced in Chapter 3 of the main Poppy Playtime.

The premise of the game will be to investigate and explore the dilapidated halls of the factory, avoiding hazards and dangerous monsters, and all while gathering resources and items used to build a new home for toys who prove their loyalty and usefulness to a strange and somewhat foreboding voice.

Speaking about the project, game director Brandon James has explained: "We've always loved the idea that Playtime Co. is this huge, awful place with more hiding inside of it than anyone has seen. Paired with our passion for exploring and building multiplayer experiences in this world, where Escape From Playtime started, and working together with our community, we're creating a game that will continue to deliver excitement and surprises. And of course a good jump scare or two."

Escape from Playtime is designed to be played either solo or with up to four friends, where the goal will be to explore dynamically changing sections of the wider facility while avoiding the "rejected Playtime Co. creations stalking the halls." To add to the challenge will be environmental puzzles to solve, clues to uncover, tools to scavenge, alternate routes to find, and all while proximity voice chat is baked in to aid in communication but also to increase the risk a monster will discover where you hide, in a very R.E.P.O. manner.

It's mentioned Escape from Playtime is being "built with Early Access in mind" and that the initial release for the game is aiming to include the full eight-character line-up from the Smiling Critter roster, on top of one starter zone and a core enemy group. There will then be new zones, Critters, features, and more added as the Early Access journey progresses.

As for the launch date, this has yet to be communicated, but you can see the reveal trailer below alongside some screenshots.