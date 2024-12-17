Poppy Playtime now available on iOS and Android

HQ

MOB Entertaiment has tightened up its release schedule for its flagship franchise, Poppy Playtime, over the past year and a half. The first three episodes hit consoles in 2024, plus the launch of its multiplayer title, Project Playtime, and the announcement that Chapter 4 is coming in early 2025. All very exciting, but now is the time when the game could become a full-scale global phenomenon.

Poppy Playtime has released its first three Chapters on Android and iOS systems, meaning that anyone with a smartphone can start exploring the sinister underbelly of the Playtime Co. toy factory.

The trailer they've released to make the announcement gives us a good look at some of its locations, its famous antagonist Huggy Wuggy and, for veterans, a nod in the form of a mysterious robotic arm at the end of the video, which could be a preview of a new monster. Could this be the rumoured animatronic prototype?