Poppy Playtime movie announced: Huggy Wuggy goes to the big screen

The success of Poppy Playtime is unquestionable. Since its first chapter appeared in 2021, the terrifying Huggy Wuggy has gone viral and players are already eager to dive into Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, which is probably arriving this week on PC and mobile phones.

But its terrifying formula is going beyond the video game and onto the big screen. Yesterday, MOB Games, Poppy Playtime's development studio, announced a partnership with Studio71 (a multimedia content company that collaborates with BMW, McDonald's and other big brands) to make a Poppy Playtime movie. As Deadline reports, Studio71 is already looking for directors, screenwriters and producers. Negotiations have reportedly begun with The LEGO Movie and It producer Roy Lee.

"We never could have imagined that this game would become as popular as it is with such an enormous and ever-growing legion of fans," said Zach Belanger, president and CEO of MOB Games. "We are so excited to deliver the next chapter of our game and beyond excited to work with Studio71 to transform Poppy into a feature film. It's going to be a great ride!"

Meanwhile, Studio71's President of Scripted Content, Michael Schreiber, says the Poppy Playtime formula is ideally suited for a film adaptation, as it "allows the space for feature films that don't retread on the narrative's gameplay". In fact, he confirms that the Poppy Playtime film will be " a new storyline" that will also serve to start "its own terrifying and gripping saga."

Will it be as successful as the video game? Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 is very close to release, and the synergy with the film could lead to a titanic franchise.